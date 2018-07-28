Elderly farmer attacked and robbed in Limpopo

What To Read Next

An 81-year-old farmer has been attacked and robbed by three men at Rooiboskloof in Groblersdal, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 the attack took place at around 21:30 on Friday.

The farmer sustained injuries on his head, arm and leg and has been taken to hospital, Ngoepe said.

Read: Robbers make off with everything from food to solar panels in Joubertina farm attack

"The suspects took his firearm, cellphone and electronic equipment. They also cut the electric fence before they fled the scene," he said.

Ngoepe added that the suspects were still unknown, and no arrests had been made.