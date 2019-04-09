 

Elderly farmer shot 4 times during break-in in Marble Hall

2019-04-09 08:22

Riaan Grobler

The scene where an elderly farmer was shot 4 times.

The scene where an elderly farmer was shot 4 times. (Netcare 911)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 70-year-old farmer was shot four times by an unknown number of robbers at his home in Marble Hall, Mpumalanga, on Monday night. 

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, a helicopter air ambulance was called by Swiftmed EMS to attend a shooting on the man's farm at around 21:20. 

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 70-year-old male farmer sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, and leg," Herbst said. 

"The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a critical condition."

According to Herbst, the man was airlifted to hospital owing to the severity of his injuries.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene, with local farm security," Herbst said. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    netcare 911  |  mbombela  |  farm attacks
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Pupils go on looting rampage in Joburg CBD, shopkeeper injured

2019-04-09 07:37

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R83k goes to five Daily Lotto players 2019-04-08 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 