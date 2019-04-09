Elderly farmer shot 4 times during break-in in Marble Hall

The scene where an elderly farmer was shot 4 times. (Netcare 911)

A 70-year-old farmer was shot four times by an unknown number of robbers at his home in Marble Hall, Mpumalanga, on Monday night.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, a helicopter air ambulance was called by Swiftmed EMS to attend a shooting on the man's farm at around 21:20.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 70-year-old male farmer sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, and leg," Herbst said.

