Elderly man bludgeoned with hammer, wife strangled in KwaZulu-Natal double murder

An elderly man was bludgeoned to death with a hammer and his wife assaulted and strangled in an attack at their home in Willow Glen, Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a double murder docket had been opened following the incident on Thursday evening.

"They both sustained head injuries and died at the scene," Mbele said.

The man was 78 and his wife was 74.

"The suspect fled the scene in the deceased's vehicle and was later arrested by the police on the N2 freeway," Mbele said.

She said the motive for the attack was unclear.

The 37-year-old suspect is in custody and is expected in court soon.

