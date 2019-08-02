 

Elderly man bludgeoned with hammer, wife strangled in KwaZulu-Natal double murder

2019-08-02 11:50

Tammy Petersen

Crime scene. (File)

Crime scene. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An elderly man was bludgeoned to death with a hammer and his wife assaulted and strangled in an attack at their home in Willow Glen, Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a double murder docket had been opened following the incident on Thursday evening.

"They both sustained head injuries and died at the scene," Mbele said.  

The man was 78 and his wife was 74.

"The suspect fled the scene in the deceased's vehicle and was later arrested by the police on the N2 freeway," Mbele said.

She said the motive for the attack was unclear.

The 37-year-old suspect is in custody and is expected in court soon.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Tshwane postpones media briefing on agreement with unions

2019-08-02 11:45

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three winners! 2019-08-01 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 