An elderly man has died after he allegedly fell from the second floor at a block of flats in Northdale in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaaak said their paramedics found the man, believed to be 68 years old, lying near the building with fatal injuries when they arrived at the scene.

He said the scene was already cordoned off by police when the paramedics arrived shortly after 13:00.

"According to bystanders the man apparently fell from the balcony on the second floor. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on scene," Vermaak said in a statement.

Local authorities were on scene to investigate the matter further, he said.