 

Elderly man found burned to death inside his shack

2019-10-31 18:30

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

A man in his late sixties was found burned to death in his shack in Somalia Park informal settlement near Vosloorus on Wednesday evening.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said an adult male died after his shack caught fire.

"City of Ekurhuleni emergency services firefighters from Vosloorus, Zonkizizwe and Wadeville fire stations promptly responded to the scene after the call was received at 21:18 on Wednesday.

"Crews arrived on the scene with a fleet of six fire engines. On arrival, a multiroomed shack was well alight with some rooms already burnt to ashes. Fire suppression was initiated and the flames were extinguished," said Ntladi.

He added a search and rescue operation was conducted after information was received that an elderly person, who was staying alone, was trapped inside the shack.

"His charred body was found under the rubble and he was declared deceased by paramedics in attendance. South African Police Services [SAPS] officers arrived and the scene was handed over to them for the removal of the body to an appropriate pathological facility and investigations on the cause of the fire," said Ntladi.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  fires
