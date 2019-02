A man was killed after suffering extensive injuries after being struck by the blades of a gyrocopter at the Vaal Marina in Vereeniging on Sunday morning.



ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak in a statement said its team, along with paramedics from Midvaal Fire and other emergency services, responded to the scene to tend to the patient.

“It is understood from bystanders that members of a family scattered ashes of a loved one from the gyrocopter when it allegedly made an emergency landing on the bank,” he said.

“Other members were standing on the bank at the time. The elderly man was apparently struck by its blades as it made the emergency landing.”

Vermaak said due to his extensive injuries, there was nothing that could be done for him.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.”