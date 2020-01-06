 

Elderly Northern Cape farmer killed by his boerboel - report

2020-01-06 11:42
Piet Lategan (Photo supplied to Netwerk24)

Piet Lategan (Photo supplied to Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An elderly farmer has died after the boerboel dog he raised attacked him during a storm in the Vaalharts region of the Northern Cape, according to a report on Monday.

The dog bit 80-year-old Piet Lategan on his face, neck and shoulders on Friday afternoon after the farmer and his fiancée went out during a hailstorm to cover a vehicle in a shed with a blanket, according to Netwerk24.

One of Lategan's daughters, Annatjie Louw, said that the dog, Rex, who was very scared of loud noises, had attacked after reacting to the sound of the hail on the shed.

Relatives struggled to get the dog off Lategan and he died shortly after a doctor arrived on the scene. The dog was put down.

Another daughter, Betsie Swanepoel, told the local online publication FiND iT, that the dog was just three years old and had never been aggressive before.

The family described Lategan as a soft-hearted person who loved animals.

 - Compiled by Jenna Etheridge


Read more on:    kimberley  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Countdown to 2019 Matric results: Sign up to be notified the moment your results become available

2020-01-06 06:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:39 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kalk Bay 11:39 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto loot split 3 ways 2020-01-05 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 