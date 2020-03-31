Elderly pastor dies after contracting coronavirus at Bloem Church gathering

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China (Getty Images)

The third confirmed Covid-19 death in South Africa is an elderly pastor who was at the Bloemfontein Church gathering attended by five international guests who later tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed in a briefing on Tuesday.

According to SAfm, the man has been identified as a pastor from the Global Reconciliation Church in Bloemfontein.

Earlier, Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the department was meeting with the man's family on Tuesday. He added that the man's name could not be released yet.

"We are dealing with a fragile family situation because his 81-year-old wife is also admitted at hospital at this time," Mvambi said.

The leader of the ACDP, Rev Kenneth Meshoe, the party's chief whip, Steve Swart, and evangelist Angus Buchan all tested positive after attending the event hosted by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein this month.

News24 has reached out to the Free State Health Department for further details. Their comment will be added once received.