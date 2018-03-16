 

Elderly woman shot dead, son-in-law wounded in Durban home robbery

2018-03-16 11:26

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – An elderly woman has been shot dead while her son-in-law sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery in Westville, Durban, on Thursday night.

The woman and her son-in-law were shot during a robbery at their home as they tried to protect the rest of the family from armed robbers.

As'ad Patel, organiser of the Westville Neighbourhood Watch and vice-chair of the suburb's community policing forum, told News24 on Friday that Rookaya Dhooma-Desai, mother-in-law of businessman Imran Randeree, 43, was killed during the robbery that occurred at about 21:30 on Duncan Drive in Westville North.

ALSO READ: Police captain gunned down in KZN business robbery

He said Randeree, owner of Randeree Jewellery, was shot four times during the robbery and was currently receiving medical attention in hospital.

Patel said two cellphones were taken during the robbery at Randeree's home.

He ruled out rumours that the robbery was premeditated and linked to the fact that Randeree owns a jewellery shop.

Robberies common

"Details of the incident were still sketchy at the moment, but house robberies are common in the area," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said it was alleged that Randeree and his family were at the residence when they noticed two unknown men forcing the door open.

"The complainant and his mother-in-law instructed the other family members to hide while they were pushing the door."

ALSO READ: Granny, 71, found after being abducted during house robbery

She said the suspects opened fired, fatally wounding his mother-in-law and leaving him injured.

Mbhele confirmed that the suspects stole cellphones and fled the crime scene on foot.

"The complainant was taken to hospital for medical attention. Cases of house robbery, attempted murder and murder were opened at Westville police station for investigation. No arrests or recoveries have been made," Mbhele said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  shootings  |  crime  |  robberies

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA govt 'over the top' on white farmer immigration response - Australian deputy PM

2018-03-16 09:56

Inside News24

 
/News
DOCUMENTARY | News24 takes you inside the cult that captured an Eastern Cape community
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 14 2018-03-14 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 