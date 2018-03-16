Elderly woman shot dead, son-in-law wounded in Durban home robbery

Durban – An elderly woman has been shot dead while her son-in-law sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery in Westville, Durban, on Thursday night.

The woman and her son-in-law were shot during a robbery at their home as they tried to protect the rest of the family from armed robbers.

As'ad Patel, organiser of the Westville Neighbourhood Watch and vice-chair of the suburb's community policing forum, told News24 on Friday that Rookaya Dhooma-Desai, mother-in-law of businessman Imran Randeree, 43, was killed during the robbery that occurred at about 21:30 on Duncan Drive in Westville North.

He said Randeree, owner of Randeree Jewellery, was shot four times during the robbery and was currently receiving medical attention in hospital.

Patel said two cellphones were taken during the robbery at Randeree's home.

He ruled out rumours that the robbery was premeditated and linked to the fact that Randeree owns a jewellery shop.

Robberies common

"Details of the incident were still sketchy at the moment, but house robberies are common in the area," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said it was alleged that Randeree and his family were at the residence when they noticed two unknown men forcing the door open.

"The complainant and his mother-in-law instructed the other family members to hide while they were pushing the door."

She said the suspects opened fired, fatally wounding his mother-in-law and leaving him injured.

Mbhele confirmed that the suspects stole cellphones and fled the crime scene on foot.

"The complainant was taken to hospital for medical attention. Cases of house robbery, attempted murder and murder were opened at Westville police station for investigation. No arrests or recoveries have been made," Mbhele said.

