 

Election ballot paper designed to 'minimise risks of miscast ballots' - IEC

2019-03-26 20:46

Kamva Somdyala

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says the design of the ballot paper for the May 8 elections has been created to "enable easy identification of the party of choice by the voter and to minimise risks of miscast ballots".

"Traditionally the electoral commission has used a random draw to determine the first party on the ballot paper with all parties then following in alphabetical order," the IEC said in a statement.

This year, however, the IEC enlisted the services of the Human Sciences Research Council to investigate key aspects of the usability of the ballot paper to introduce enhancements to the design.

Among the research council's findings were that "there was potential for confusion among voters as a result of some party identifiers that use similar colours, abbreviations and logos. A specific recommendation was that parties that may cause confusion to the voter ought to be separated on the ballot paper".

Parties identified to have certain similarities in their acronyms and logos were the African Independent Congress (AIC), the African National Congress (ANC) and the African People's Convention (APC).

A random draw was done to determine the position of these parties on the ballot paper.

During the draw, the AIC drew the highest number and retained its alphabetical position on the ballot paper between the African Democratic Change and African Renaissance Unity parties.

The African Security Congress (ASC) will appear first on the ballot paper and the APC will appear last under the parties starting with the letter "A".

According to the IEC, the certified voters' roll puts the number of eligible voters at 26.75m – a 1.3m increase in the number of people who registered to vote in 2014.

Forty-eight political parties are expected to contest the national elections on May 8.

This is 19 more than the number of parties that contested the 2014 general elections.

Read more on:    iec  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

They were sent from Ladysmith to kill him – Ladysmith taxi war spills over to Bedfordview

35 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Packham blows a kiss and then plays hide-and-seek in court
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, March 26 0 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 