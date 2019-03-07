 

Election timetable revised as Electoral Laws Amendment Act comes into effect

2019-03-07 22:20

Canny Maphanga

IEC. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says the commencement of the Electoral Laws Amendment Act as of March 6, 2019, has led to a slight revision of the election timetable.

The Electoral Laws Amendment Act came into effect on Wednesday after it was published in the Government Gazette along with the associated amendments to electoral regulations, voter registration regulations and regulations concerning the submission of lists of candidates.

"The gazette also included a correction to the election timetable in order to incorporate provisions for the commission to notify political parties of candidates appearing on multiple party lists by March 26, 2019.

"As well as also providing affected parties with the opportunity to resubmit revised lists for these candidates by March 28, 2019, in line with the amendment of section 28 of the Electoral Act," the electoral body explained.

The amendment of the election timetable will also allow for special voting through home visits and at voting stations between May 6 and 7.

The said timetable has also set voting day for South Africans abroad for April 27 between 07:00 and 19:00 at voting missions.

The electoral body further explained that the three sets of regulations published on Wednesday give "effect to key enhancements introduced through the Electoral Laws Amendment Act".

These according to the IEC include:

Election regulations:

  • Providing additional electronic and digital channels (SMS) for applications of special votes;
  • Streamlining the special vote process for voting abroad;
  • Removing the requirement to affix a receipt of registration to a voter's identity document (because this is not possible with smartcard IDs);
  • Providing for a different voting procedure for voters whose addresses are not recorded on the voters' roll;
  • Making provision for a voter to request a replacement ballot paper at any time before they have deposited a marked ballot into the ballot box; and
  • Clarifying that a voter may be issued replacement ballot papers not more than twice.

Voter registration regulations:

  • Providing for persons to apply for registration and update their address details electronically.

Regulations concerning the submission of lists of candidates:

  • Providing for additional electronic channels for parties to submit their nomination documents and to pay their election deposits.

South Africans are expected to head to the polls on May 8.

