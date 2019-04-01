 

Elections, candidate lists up for discussion at ANC special NEC

2019-04-01 10:18

Lizeka Tandwa, Tshidi Madia

The ANC flag is photographed. (Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

The ANC is expected to assess its state of readiness on Monday, ahead of the 2019 elections, which are scheduled to take place in May.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) is expected to convene in Irene, near Pretoria for a special NEC, to assess its progress and to discuss candidate lists.

According to numerous sources, who spoke to News24, it's meant to be a simple run-of-the-mill programme and two reports are expected to be tabled - one focusing on the May 8 polls and the other on the final lists.

South Africans, opposition parties and some from within the ANC's ranks, including its stalwarts, have criticised the party for its list of candidates who were nominated to serve in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Lists

While the ANC defended its widely unpopular national list - which includes Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Mosebenzi Zwane and Malusi Gigaba - the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is yet to complete its own vetting process.

Mokonyane, Dlamini, Zwane and Gigaba have been accused of impropriety – some of corruption and others of lying under oath.

READ: First take: Inclusion of four dodgy cadres on ANC list shows depth of Ramaphosa's task

The ANC's stalwarts have decried the list, saying it is not in line with the tough stance ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has taken against corruption.

They also said those who have "a dark cloud" hanging over them should not make themselves available to serve in Parliament or provincial legislatures.

Allegations

"The sooner a solid case against Ace Magashule is prepared, the better," said one NEC member.

The NEC member told News24 some were hoping that the day's discussions could touch on allegations levelled against the ANC secretary general.

Magashule dominated Sunday newspaper headlines following the release of a damning book by author Pieter-Louis Myburgh, titled Gangster State, unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture.

READ: 'Mr Ten Percent': How Ace Magashule captured the Free State

The book explores Magashule's role in the Free State where he served as long-time ANC chairperson and premier and accused him of using undemocratic means to hold onto power, nepotism, influencing the awarding of tenders and contracts and having links to the Guptas.

Another insider said the party had to deal with claims that Magashule might have tampered with the lists before they were submitted to the IEC.

Magashule had been on a collision course with State Security Minister Dipou Letsatsi-Duba over the claims, after she allegedly made similar remarks on social media.

"No, it's not even about him. We're trying to assess how prepared we are for the elections, as you can see May 8 is now around the corner. It's just about preparation," another NEC member said.

2019-03-27 06:02

