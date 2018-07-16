 

Electricity restored in some parts of Pretoria East after substation fire

2018-07-16 14:36

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Electricity has been restored to at least 60% of consumers in some parts of Pretoria East.

This after thousands of residents in the area were left in the dark for almost five days after the 132KV Wapadrand substation caught fire on Tuesday last week. 

"We have restored electricity to about 60% to 70% of consumers and we are busy with the last board, and are testing it, to ensure that we restore electricity to the remaining areas," member of the mayoral committee for utility services Darryl Moss told News24 on Monday. 

Moss said, although they were not sure of the exact time, they were hoping that electricity would be restored to all the areas by Monday evening.

The fire at the substation affected areas around Wapadrand, Faerie Glen, Silver Lakes, and Koedoeberg. 

Moss added that it was still unclear what had started the fire. He said the City was conducting its own investigations, in addition to that of the insurance company.

"I must admit that we first prioritised the rebuilding of the substation before prioritising the actual investigation. This was so that we ensure that consumers are put back online," he said.

Moss said that, when electricity had been fully restored to the remaining areas, they would start focusing on the investigation to establish the cause of the fire at the substation. 

"Most of the areas are now back online, with an exception of one area, where we discovered that a piece of cable was stolen, and so we had to repair and are still in the process of doing so," he said. 

On Friday last week, Moss said the City had had to rebuild the whole station, as it had been totally destroyed.

He said the costs of fixing the damage to the substation, judging from their previous station that caught fire in Mooikloof in 2017, would be almost R80m. 

Read more on:    eskom  |  pretoria  |  electricity

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Armed robbers still at large after deadly KZN supermarket robbery

2018-07-16 14:16

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Our top picks for doggo post of the week

All the best social media shared posts about our favourite furry friends!

 

Paws

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 