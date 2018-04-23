 

Electronic equipment, documents seized as Hawks swoop on George Municipality

2018-04-23 18:38

Tammy Petersen

Hawks. (Theana Breugem, Media24, file)

Hawks. (Theana Breugem, Media24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Electronic equipment and documents were searched and seized at the offices of the George Municipality on Monday as part of an "ongoing operation" by the Hawks' serious commercial crimes unit

The investigation centres around allegations of fraud and corruption in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders, provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said.

"The ongoing operation is being carried out at various municipal offices, business premises and private homes of certain individuals of interest," he said.

No arrests have been made.

Municipal manager Trevor Botha said the operation followed "allegations made by individuals about irregular tender procurement and procedures".

"George Municipality is co-operating with the investigation," he said.

Read more on:    hawks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: A royal baby boy is born; Flood warning for Cape Town and Lotto winner hid ticket in Bible

2018-04-23 18:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Wage negotiations hit a deadlock - bus strike continues
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 