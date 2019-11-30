Embattled DA politician Sheila Senkubuge resigns from Tshwane city council

Transport
MMC for Tshwane Metro Municipality and PR councillor Sheila Senkubuge has
resigned, the party confirmed to News24 on Saturday morning.
"I can confirm that we have
received her resignation letter," provincial leader John Moody said.
According to Moody, a private
citizen had also laid charges against Senkubuge, questioning whether she was
eligible to hold a council seat due to her initially holding permanent
residency before becoming a naturalised citizen.
When asked if her resignation was
linked to an alleged leaked sex recording scandal, Moody said: "It is up
to her at the end of the day, she needs to face whatever action she needs to
face."
Senkubuge has been embroiled in a
scandal at the municipality after a recording allegedly revealed a relationship
between herself and Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, who took special leave on
Thursday.
'Attempts to vilify me'
In her resignation letter, which
News24 has a copy of, Senkubuge said that despite her work successes, there
were efforts to personally drag her name.
"In light of recent events,
and despite the many successes, it has become clear that attempts to vilify me
are taking focus away from the purpose of my role in office. This will in turn
inevitably affect service delivery to our residents."
Senkubuge added that all she had
done was "at the behest of the people".
"Therefore, as much as it is
with regret that I tender my resignation with immediate effect, I do so in
order to not betray the spirit, the struggle and the sacrifice that our
forebears made and the charge they gave us, which is to always put our people
first, as articulated in the Batho Pele principles."
She said residents had to
continue getting "the best level of commitment and services from us, as
their leaders".
"I believe focus should
always be on one thing and that is improving the quality of life of our people
of Tshwane. I remain forever humbled and honoured to have been given the
opportunity to serve."