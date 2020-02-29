 

Emergency pipeline repairs to affect water supply to numerous Pretoria suburbs

2020-02-29 12:08

Nicole McCain

Emergency repairs may leave numerous Pretoria neighbourhoods without water from Saturday afternoon as the water supply from a leaking pipeline is to be shut down for 24 hours.

The City of Tshwane confirmed in a statement that it had been notified by water utility Rand Water of the need to carry-out emergency repair work on the leaking pipeline. The pipeline supplies water to various reservoirs in the city, as well as other municipalities.

The water supply will be shut down from 13:00 on Saturday, for 24 hours, to allow for the repairs.

The suburbs of Centurion, Kosmosdal, Mnandi, Rooihuiskraal, The Reeds, Bakenkop, Sunderland Ridge, Raslouw, Erasmia, Valhalla, Loulardia, Laudium, Atteridgeville, Pretoria West, Pretoria CBD, Suiderberg, Clifton, Brakfontein, Hercules , Wonderboom, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveld, Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa Industrial are expected to be affected by a change in levels of different reservoirs during the closure.

On Thursday, a major pipeline that burst in Salvokop interrupted water supply to several areas in and around the CBD, the City of Tshwane said. Thousands of kilolitres of usable and drinkable water was lost during the burst and resulted in a shutdown to carry out repairs. Sunnyside, Salvokop, Arcadia, Clydesdale and areas south of the CBD were affected and around 100 water tankers were deployed at strategic points.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  water
