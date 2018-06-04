Emfuleni mayor resigns after municipality placed under administration

Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe has resigned with immediate
effect after being in the position for just six months.
Emfuleni municipality includes the towns of Vereeniging and
Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng.
At least two sources have confirmed to News24 that his
resignation is in retaliation to a decision to place the struggling
municipality under semi-administration.
The sources said the decision was confirmed by the ANC
Provincial Executive Committee that met this past weekend.
News24 has been told that Khawe, in his resignation letter,
notes the decision to invoke section 139(5)a, which places the municipality
under semi-administration.
Last week News24 reported that the decision was seen as an
attempt to undercut Khawe's bid to contest the provincial secretary position at
the upcoming ANC Gauteng elective conference later this month.
Khawe is expected to go against incumbent Hope Papo who is
closely aligned with Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
However, other sources said at the time the municipality was
cash strapped and struggling to deliver basic services, including paying
utility bills and garbage collection, leaving Makhura no choice but to place it
under administration.
Khawe was appointed mayor last year, replacing Simon
Mofokeng after he was accused of sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl.