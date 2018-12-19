Emotions run high at funeral of woman killed by her mother

An image of Venolia Avent, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her mother in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg. (supplied)

Emotions ran high during the funeral of a woman who was killed by her mother in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

"I didn't mean to kill you, my child. I am sorry. I still love you," screamed Veronica Raquel Dunn, 48, as the body of her daughter Venolia Avent, 24, arrived at their home ahead of her funeral on Wednesday morning.

Dunn hugged Avent's coffin as it stood in the lounge, crying hysterically. She continued screaming, asking for forgiveness from her daughter, as she knelt on the floor.

Dunn killed her daughter after an altercation in their home on December 11. She earlier told News24 that she stabbed her first-born daughter with a knife once in her back.

Avent was later certified dead at a local fire station.

Her mother, who is out on R2 000 bail, explained how Avent, who was addicted to drugs, stole everything she could grab from her home and even fought with her to feed her addiction.

The incident was not premeditated, said Dunn. Instead, it happened in the heat of the moment.



Avent allegedly fought with her mother, demanding to sell the family's food parcels to feed her drug habit.

The young woman then allegedly wanted to stab her younger sister Ashadine Avent, 21, who had locked herself in a bedroom with her mother. It's claimed Avent broke down the door and charged at her mother and throttled her before lunging for Ashadine.

Dunn claims this is when she quickly grabbed the knife and stabbed her. She is expected to appear again in court on Thursday, a day after burying her daughter.

Funeral service

Anti-drug activist Dereleen James addressed mourners at the packed Old Apostolic Church in Eldorado Park, telling them that they should stand together and fight the scourge of drugs that is ravaging the community's young people.

"Many mothers here find themselves in a similar situation of living with drug-addicted children. It is not easy for me as a mother too standing here before you.

"God has blessed you (Dunn) with a beautiful daughter. We will all remember the good times we had with her. We will support you throughout this journey," said James.

She said she was shattered when she heard what had happened last week.

"I vouch to you and your family that your daughter's death is not in vain. It is not for us to judge or point fingers. It is for us to stand together against the evil that is wiping out the future of Eldorado Park.

"I pray for unity and strength among our community. We are here to reassure every mother that they are not alone. Tomorrow, we must all go and support Veronica in court. Let us make our voices heard as mothers.

"We tend to act when it is too late. This evil must stop in our community. I pray to God to carry us in these difficult times," James concluded.

Pray for strength

Avent's cousin, Algenine Avent, read a poem she prepared asking God to give the family strength.

"I don't have strength. I can't cope anymore. The pain I am carrying, it goes so deep. Someday I will heal. God is showing us His grace when I can't cope," she said.