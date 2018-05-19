 

EMPD arrests 6 suspects linked to stolen vehicle, drugs and an unlicensed firearm

2018-05-19 07:55

News24 Reporter

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has been on a blitz this past week, having recovered a number of stolen vehicles, firearms and drugs and arrested six suspects in the process.

The EMPD public order policing task team recovered a white Mercedes-Benz sedan which was hijacked last Friday evening at around 20:00 on the N3 freeway in Alberton, said EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago.

The Mercedes-Benz was found abandoned in an alleyway next to Manzini Primary School in Zonkizizwe. 

On Monday, police recovered a stolen Nissan NP200 bakkie, which was stolen from the Boksburg library.

"The officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle around 13:00 on Johaleen Street in Dawn Park on the same day. The two male occupants of the stolen LDV (light duty vehicle) were arrested and detained at Dawn Park police station," said Kgasago.

On the same day, two male suspects were apprehended on Fezela Street in Tsakane when they were found in possession of 23 Mandrax tablets.

Parole violation

On Tuesday officers received the GPS coordinates of a stolen truck and were able to trace it to Palmridge Ext 4. The truck was found abandoned.

"Just after midnight on the same Tuesday, a 31-year-old male suspect was arrested on Maake Street in Vosloorus for possession of an unlicensed 9mm Black Star handgun found loaded with six live rounds. He was detained at Vosloorus police station."

A man on parole after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for house robbery was arrested for violating his parole conditions. He was handed over to Boksburg Correctional Services, Kgasago said.

On Friday, officers recovered a stolen Isuzu bakkie on Gumbe Street in Daveyton.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ekurhuleni metro police seize R5 assault rifle, ammunition at KwaThema house

2018-05-19 07:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 18 2018-05-18 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 