EMPD arrests 6 suspects linked to stolen vehicle, drugs and an unlicensed firearm

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has been on a blitz this past week, having recovered a number of stolen vehicles, firearms and drugs and arrested six suspects in the process.

The EMPD public order policing task team recovered a white Mercedes-Benz sedan which was hijacked last Friday evening at around 20:00 on the N3 freeway in Alberton, said EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago.

The Mercedes-Benz was found abandoned in an alleyway next to Manzini Primary School in Zonkizizwe.

On Monday, police recovered a stolen Nissan NP200 bakkie, which was stolen from the Boksburg library.

"The officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle around 13:00 on Johaleen Street in Dawn Park on the same day. The two male occupants of the stolen LDV (light duty vehicle) were arrested and detained at Dawn Park police station," said Kgasago.

On the same day, two male suspects were apprehended on Fezela Street in Tsakane when they were found in possession of 23 Mandrax tablets.

Parole violation

On Tuesday officers received the GPS coordinates of a stolen truck and were able to trace it to Palmridge Ext 4. The truck was found abandoned.

"Just after midnight on the same Tuesday, a 31-year-old male suspect was arrested on Maake Street in Vosloorus for possession of an unlicensed 9mm Black Star handgun found loaded with six live rounds. He was detained at Vosloorus police station."

A man on parole after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for house robbery was arrested for violating his parole conditions. He was handed over to Boksburg Correctional Services, Kgasago said.

On Friday, officers recovered a stolen Isuzu bakkie on Gumbe Street in Daveyton.