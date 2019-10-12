EMPD arrests two for drug possession in Katelhong, Vosloorus

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's (EMPD) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), in Katlehong arrested two people who were allegedly in possession of drugs on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said they acted on a tip-off and allegedly discovered the drugs.

"DEU members moved into a house in Sudan Street in Katlehong and a 51-year-old female dweller found with 7 x small- and medium-size knotted plastics containing khat valued at R5 300 was apprehended and taken to the Katlehong police station," Mokheseng said.

In Vosloorus, a 25-year-old man was arrested in a stop-and-search operation when he was allegedly found in possession of various illicit drugs.

"The suspicious 25-year-old male idling by the intersection of Isihlonono and Umphathi [roads], was stopped and searched [and] officers uncovered 17 x ziplock [bags] of khat and 5 x ziplock [bags] of crystal meth[amphetamine] valued at R5 000 before he was escorted to Vosloorus police station," Mokheseng said.

He added that they "are facing charges of possession [of] and dealing in illicit substances. The arrested female and a male will appear in the Palmridge and Vosloorus magistrates' courts soon."