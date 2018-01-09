 

Employers of murdered farmworker distance themselves from his killing, express sadness over his death

2018-01-09 21:24

Iavan Pijoos

(Image shared on Twitter)

(Image shared on Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The employers of a Tarlton farmworker who was shot dead at the weekend have distanced themselves from his murder and expressed sadness at his death.

Aron Mutavhatsindi, who worked as a tractor driver at Bartlet Poultry Farm in Tarlton, Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, was shot and killed by a security officer on Saturday, allegedly after he drove the farm's tractor to the Matshelapata informal settlement.

The farm's general manager, Peter Bartlet, said on Tuesday the company's staff and owners were deeply saddened by the incident and vowed to work with the police to assist them with their investigation.

He said the company had been in contact with Mutavhatsindi's family, through his brother and uncle.

He made it clear that none of the business owners, managers or employees were involved in Mutavhatsindi's killing.

The company said it had assisted Mutavhatsindi's family by facilitating the prompt payment of his funeral benefits in terms of a pension fund.

Suspect in court

According to Bartlet, the security officer was employed by a company contracted to provide basic security-related services including access control, biosecurity and patrolling. He said the security company acted independently and privately.

On Monday, News24 reported that Mutavhatsindi was allegedly shot and killed by his employer, a farm owner, on January 6. This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.

However, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane later confirmed on Monday that a security officer appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday for Mutavhatsindi's murder. 

READ: Police investigate conflicting statements following death of farm worker

In a statement sent out by Tarlton police spokesperson Constable Lucky Matome on Monday said at the time of the incident Mutavhatsindi had been driving a tractor from the farm to his home in Matshelapata and was followed by security officers. 

Matome said the shooting took place in an open field near the informal settlement.

"The victim was allegedly followed up until Matshelapata were he was shot at by the security officer. The victim suffered a gunshot wound [to] his head."

Belief that incident was 'racially motivated'

The officer later handed himself over to police.

Gauteng MEC for economic development and agriculture Lebogang Maile and Mogale City Mayor Naga Patrick Lipudi visited Mutavhatsindi's family on Tuesday morning.

During the visit, Maile told journalists that he was tempted to believe that the incident was "racially motivated".

He said the manner in which the incident occurred was an indication that the alleged killer was "hell-bent" on committing the crime.

"He did not even ask any questions, he just took out his firearm and shot the deceased," Maile said. 

Maile added there was also an allegation that the suspect has a previous case of assault against him in Rustenburg, North West.

"We still need to verify that with the police," he said.

He said he was "disgusted" by the incident. 

"Whatever the reasons, it is not justifiable, it remains disgusting [and] senseless and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We are also going to make sure that justice is served," said Maile.

Call for police role to be probed

The role of the police at the time of the incident would also be investigated, he added. 

According to Maile, a police officer had prevented an ambulance from accessing the scene, leading to the death of Mutavhatsindi.

He said the 43-year-old did not die immediately after the shooting. 

"When paramedics did not arrive, the nephew said he loaded him in his car and drove him to the hospital. On their way, they met paramedics who put him on a stretcher and at that time he died."

If that version was true, action needed to be taken, he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police would not be drawn into commenting on what she said seemed like "hearsay".

"We have not officially received a complaint nor is there any case opened with the police in relation to what you purport was uttered by MEC Maile.

"Having said that, anyone who might have witnessed or have knowledge of the said incident is encouraged to come forward and submit a statement to the police for further investigation."

READ: Agri SA lambasts police for inaccurate reporting on farm worker murder

Agricultural organisation AgriSA, has lashed out at the police for reporting inaccurate details to the media around the incident.

AgriSA president Dan Kriek said Gauteng and Tarlton police had tarnished the image of farmers by initially reporting to the media that Mutavhatsindi had been shot by a farmer.

"The police and the media have an enormous responsibility to ensure that crime-related incidents and the identity of the guilty parties are correctly reported," Kriek said in a statement.

Read more on:    aron mutavhatsindi  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four-year-old child drowns in pit while playing with friend

2018-01-09 21:01

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Zuma surprises SA, announces state capture commission
 

How would you spend R3,713,445 for your bachelor party?

$300 000 (+- R3,713,445) and one epic bachelors party, The Try Guys throw a Bachelor party for cast-mate Keith.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Bitcoin's mysterious creator one of world's richest!
The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!
This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:52 PM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 17:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 9 2018-01-09 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 