EMS official under investigation after ambulance collides with cop’s vehicle

Western Cape authorities are investigating an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) official, who allegedly drove an ambulance "under the influence of alcohol" and collided with a police officer's private vehicle.



The official was on duty when the collision happened in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning, EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said.

He said the official was arrested, but provincial police said no one had been arrested yet.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of reckless and negligent driving was opened after the accident on AZ Berman Drive in Lentegeur.



She said that, when officers arrived on the scene, they found three people who were transported to hospital for further treatment.



Rwexana did not say who had been injured. She also did not give the location of the police station where the police officer in the private vehicle was based.

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation."

Daniels said Western Cape Government Health EMS regretted what happened and launched an investigation into the allegations.



"Following the outcome of the investigation, the staff member will be disciplined according to [the] most appropriate means necessary."