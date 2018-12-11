 

Ennerdale dad who shot his son to negotiate plea deal, case postponed

2018-12-11 16:29

Ntwaagae Seleka

Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A murder-accused Ennerdale father, who claims that he shot his son accidentally when he was startled by a knock on his car window, has asked for time to negotiate a plea deal with the State.

Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala shot and killed his son Luyanda at Fred Norman Secondary School on June 5. He claimed that he fell asleep in his car while waiting for his son and that he mistook the child for a hijacker.

READ: Ennerdale father, who 'accidentally' shot son dead, released on warning

In the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning, Tshabalala's lawyer Chewe Machaka told the court that the defence wished to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) about entering into a plea bargain with the State.

Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe told Machaka that she understood that the matter couldn't be taken further.

"The representations, even if they came from your side, you want a positive outcome," she said.

She told a visibly shaken Tshabalala she wished the case could have been finalised and that she was disappointed that the matter had to be postponed again.

READ MORE: Case of father who 'accidentally' shot son dead to go to the High Court

"I was hoping the matter would be concluded today. I wanted to give you and your family closure on this matter. Unfortunately, it can't be finalised today. I am disappointed. Your lawyer has submitted a letter to the DPP, and they have replied that they would meet him.

"If the parties can't meet on the matter, there is nothing I can do. I have been asked to postpone the matter to the beginning of February. I have confirmation from your lawyer that the date will be the one where we will finalise the matter," said van der Merwe.

The case was postponed to February 12, 2019.

Lone figure

Tshabalala sat alone outside the courtroom before his name was called.

He glued his eyes to the newspaper he was reading before he entered and sat in the dock. He later stood up, with his back facing the cameras in the courtroom.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 'I have been doing wonderfully for SABC' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

2018-12-11 16:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police threaten to slap man for filming pulled over Lamborghini
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 8 December Lottery draw 2018-12-08 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 