Ennerdale dad who shot his son to negotiate plea deal, case postponed

A murder-accused Ennerdale father, who claims that he shot his son accidentally when he was startled by a knock on his car window, has asked for time to negotiate a plea deal with the State.

Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala shot and killed his son Luyanda at Fred Norman Secondary School on June 5. He claimed that he fell asleep in his car while waiting for his son and that he mistook the child for a hijacker.

In the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning, Tshabalala's lawyer Chewe Machaka told the court that the defence wished to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) about entering into a plea bargain with the State.

Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe told Machaka that she understood that the matter couldn't be taken further.

"The representations, even if they came from your side, you want a positive outcome," she said.

She told a visibly shaken Tshabalala she wished the case could have been finalised and that she was disappointed that the matter had to be postponed again.

"I was hoping the matter would be concluded today. I wanted to give you and your family closure on this matter. Unfortunately, it can't be finalised today. I am disappointed. Your lawyer has submitted a letter to the DPP, and they have replied that they would meet him.

"If the parties can't meet on the matter, there is nothing I can do. I have been asked to postpone the matter to the beginning of February. I have confirmation from your lawyer that the date will be the one where we will finalise the matter," said van der Merwe.

The case was postponed to February 12, 2019.

Lone figure

Tshabalala sat alone outside the courtroom before his name was called.

He glued his eyes to the newspaper he was reading before he entered and sat in the dock. He later stood up, with his back facing the cameras in the courtroom.