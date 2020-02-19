 

Enock Mpianzi drowning: Report highlights damning details, says Lesufi

2020-02-19 16:42

Sesona Ngqakamba

A portrait of Enoch Mpianzi at his funeral. (Morapedi Mashashe)

A portrait of Enoch Mpianzi at his funeral. (Morapedi Mashashe)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The much-anticipated forensic report on the drowning of Grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi has revealed "wrongdoing by those that have been given the mandate to take care of our children".

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who previewed some of the findings in the report, said: "We received the report over the weekend. I don't want to go into details but it's quite clear that there is lots and lots of wrongdoing by those that have been given the mandate to take care of our children."

Lesufi was speaking at a media briefing at the National Press Club in Pretoria on Wednesday where he was part of a panel that addressed problems facing public schools, especially in Gauteng.

He is expected to release the report at the University of the Witwatersrand on Thursday evening. He said he would hand it over to Mpianzi's family, the provincial government, teacher unions, parents of pupils at the school and the general public.

Mpianzi, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits in the North West on January 15.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned in the river, hours after they arrived at the camp.

The teen's death grabbed the nation's attention when the school's and the department's safety measures were questioned.

After a preliminary report was released shortly after the incident, the school's headmaster and district officials were suspended with immediate effect.

Fifteen pupils have died since schools opened in the province in January.  

Lesufi said while the department had identified firm interventions to stem pupil deaths, there was room for an integrated approach which included calls for prayer.

"That does not mean we have exhausted all processes that need to be undertaken. That is why I also bring the traditional element. My inbox is inundated with people coming with ideas. It's an integrated approach we will utilise," Lesufi said.  

He added that the report into the death of Grade 7 pupil Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, 13, who drowned in the hostel swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker, also on January 15, would also be released and made public soon.

Read more on:    parktown boys' high school  |  enock mpianzi  |  panyaza lesufi  |  johannesburg  |  education  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South African metered taxis could get a boost against Uber from proposed new rules

2020-02-19 16:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Debate on Ramaphosa's SONA resumes in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-02-18 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 