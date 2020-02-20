Enock Mpianzi forensic report 'incomplete', needs family's input, says lawyers

Lawyers acting on behalf of the family of Enock Mpianzi, the Grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil who drowned in the Crocodile River while on an orientation camp, say the family did not have any input into the forensic report, hence halting its release.

Speaking to News24, the family's legal representative, Ian Levitt, said the report was incomplete and had had no input from the 13-year-old's family.

"The family has not received the report yet. The report was incomplete. One of the main reasons being the family had not had any input into the report and that would have not completed the report."

READ | Enock Mpianzi drowning: Release of report postponed after meeting with family

Levitt added the family acknowledged there would be useful information they could give that could give the report more "credibility than whatever state it's in now".

"They came to our offices, the MEC together with his [department's] attorneys and they requested that they wanted to consult with our clients in order to complete the report."

Levitt said it was then agreed that the family, along with its lawyers, would consult soon with the department and its lawyers.

Consultations are expected to take place next Thursday.

The much-anticipated report, which was compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, was meant to be released on Thursday evening.

However, two hours before it was due to be release, the department said it had consulted with Mpianzi's family and found it would be "insensitive to release the report without their blessing", News24 reported.

"Subsequent to our meeting today, we all agreed that the next session will be held on February 27, 2020," said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement.

Mpianzi was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge near Brits in North West on January 15.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on, overturned in the river, just hours after arriving at the camp.