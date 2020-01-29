Enock Mpianzi is remembered for humble, respectful nature at memorial service

"Remember that your neighbour is your responsibility. Your neighbour's child is also your responsibility."

These were the chilling words of Enock Mpianzi's brother Shadrack Intamba as he remembered his youngest brother at a memorial service at Parktown Boys' High School's memorial hall in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Mpianzi, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break lodge near Brits in North West on January 15.

Shadrack, who is the second born of Antoinette and Guy Intamba's four children, described Enock as humble and respectful.

He said even though his brother was always lazy to study, he would excel in tests and examinations.

"My problem with him is that he never studied, but he was intelligent. I failed to understand that he was so special. He did not have to try hard. He proved me wrong most of the time and did well [in his studies]," he said.





In a message read by elder brother Yves, Mordecai described his youngest brother as a grateful and social person who had many friends.

He said his brother was his best friend and they were like "Tom and Jerry". He added they shared the same characteristics and the most memories together.

"Enock ran his race and completed his race according to the will of God. It was just unfortunate that his race was not longer than we expected. But we are grateful that he has gone back to the Father," Mordecai's message read.

The teen's mother, Antoinette, as well as other family members could not hold back their tears as they entered the hall, which was packed with pupils clad in their black and red school uniform. On their lapels they wore black and white ribbons.

A report detailing the circumstances leading to Mpianzi's death is yet to be released by the Gauteng Education Department.

Speaking at the memorial service, Provincial Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged investigators to conclude their work so that he could reveal the findings to the family and the school community.

Mpianzi will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday.

News24 previously misspelled Mpianzi's first name as "Enoch", based on information provided by members of the family and the education department. It has since been established that the correct spelling is "Enock".