 

Enock Mpianzi's heartbroken family say they understand why report into his death must be released

2020-03-04 15:17

Sesona Ngqakamba

The funeral service of Enock Mpianzi. (Morapedi Mashashe)

It's all systems go for the release of the forensic report into the death of Parktown Boys' High School Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi on Wednesday evening. 

The report, which was compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, was meant to be released two weeks ago. However, two hours before the release, the Gauteng Education Department said it had consulted the Mpianzi family and found that it would be "insensitive to release the report without their blessings".

On Tuesday the department announced the release to the surprise of the Mpianzi family's legal representatives.  

During a meeting on Wednesday, the family received the "harrowing" contents of the report, said legal representative Ian Levitt. 

Enock, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits in North West on 15 January. He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned just hours after arriving at the camp.

Levitt said although the family had not given their blessings for the release, because they were in a "harrowing" state after receiving the contents of the report, they understood the department had to release it to the school community and the public. 

"It was decided the department can go ahead, but we are not in a position to give blessings. So they can go ahead, if they want to," he said. 

READ | Enock Mpianzi's family wants those found guilty of wrongdoing to be criminally charged

The report dealt with the minutes, hours and days before Enock's lifeless body was found, Levitt added. 

Speaking briefly on the report, Levitt said it stated that there were more people to be investigated. 

He said among those that did not give "much cooperation" were Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge. 

"We will be fully investigating this and everybody that's found to have been liable in the report." 

The much-anticipated report will be delivered by MEC Panyaza Lesufi at 18:00 on Wednesday during a parents' meeting at the school. 

