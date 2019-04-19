 

Equal Education celebrates victory as new Eastern Cape school is being built

2019-04-19 16:00

Jenni Evans

Construction begins for Vukile Tshwete Secondary School (Supplied)

Construction begins for Vukile Tshwete Secondary School (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Equal Education claimed a long-awaited victory for the pupils of Vukile Tshwete Secondary School in Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape, as construction for brand new premises started.

"Construction of the new site of Vukile Tshwete Secondary School in the Eastern Cape has finally started, owing to five years of sustained pressure from [Equal Education] members," spokesperson Leanne Jansen-Thomas said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to monitor the building of Vukile Tshwete Secondary to ensure that Coega and the [Eastern Cape department of education] fulfill their duties."

"Equalisers [Equal Education supporters] and other members celebrate this progress, and we will continue to take to the streets for decent school infrastructure for the learners of Qobo Qobo and South Africa."

The organisations said five years of pickets, marches, night vigils, and relentlessly pursuing regular meetings with the Coega Development Corporation and the department for a decent school, led to construction finally being on track. 

Equal Education said the current school building is mostly precarious wood structures, and the school's electricity supply is limited to the administration office.

It said the sanitation facilities are ventilated improved pit (VIP) latrines for teachers, and plain pit latrines for learners.

However, plain pit latrines are banned by the Norms and Standards for School Infrastructure law. 

Equal Education's timeline of getting to constructing a new school: 

  • May 2015: Over 2 000 Equal Education members and supporters marched to the department to demand the full implementation of the Norms and Standards for schools including Vukile Tshwete Secondary. 
  • April 2016: Thousands of Equalisers and other pupils marched to the department to demand safe classrooms.
  • November 2016: Equal Education members and staff investigated the state of infrastructure at 60 schools in the Eastern Cape, including Vukile Tshwete Secondary. A detailed report was handed to the department.
  • April 2017: Equalisers marched to the offices again to demand that the schools highlighted in their November report received urgent attention, and that there be better oversight of school infrastructure implementing agents such as Coega. 
  • October 2017: Equal Education picketed outside the Port Elizabeth and East London offices of Coega to demand accountability as the school infrastructure implementing agent responsible for rebuilding Vukile Tshwete Secondary.  
  • November 2017: An evening vigil was held at Vukile Tshwete Secondary to remind government and the public of what schools are legally entitled to according to the Norms and Standards for School Infrastructure law. 
  • October 2018: Equal Education concluded two years of research into the factors that delay school construction work, and released a report explaining the role of implementing agents - the entities that use public funds to build schools on behalf of government. 
  • December 2018: The department committed to implementing recommendations in Equal Education's new school infrastructure report on implementing agents. Coega stated that a contractor was appointed to rebuild Vukile Tshwete Secondary, and construction began in January 2019 but was halted in February due to a dispute with contractors. 
  • March 2019: At the quarterly meeting between Equal Education and the department, the organisation informed the department that it would take radical action if the problems delaying construction of Vukile Tshwete Secondary were not resolved by April 27.
  • April 2019: Equal Education has a meeting with department head Themba Kojana, Vukile Tshwete Secondary, and saw for themselves that construction had finally started. 

"It is an indictment on the Eastern Cape government and the national government that it has taken five years for the rebuilding of this school to begin," said Equal Education.

"We will continue to monitor the building of Vukile Tshwete Secondary, to ensure that Coega and the ECDOE fulfill their duties."

Comment from the department was not immediately available.

Read more on:    equal education  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two more losses hit grieving family of pupil killed on Metrorail

2019-04-19 15:47

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 