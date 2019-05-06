Equality Court finds BLF's 'land or death' slogan is hate speech

The Equality Court has found that Black First Land First's (BLF) political slogan "Land or Death" constitutes hate speech.

BLF were on Monday ordered to remove their political slogan "Land or Death" from their regalia, social media accounts and website within one month.

The application was brought by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The party was also ordered to tender a written apology to all South Africans within the same time period, to be published on the website of the SAHRC.

This is a developing story.