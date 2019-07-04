 

ER24 medic recovering after father of patient 'snaps', punches him in the face

2019-07-04 11:23

Duncan Alfreds

ER24 emergency vehicles park at a hospital. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

ER24 emergency vehicles park at a hospital. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An ER24 medic is recovering after he was assaulted while transporting a man from an accident scene in Potchefstroom.

ER24 was called to the scene in Paul Street at 19:25 on Monday, to attend to a man who was trapped after his bakkie crashed through a fence and into a residence.

According to ER24, the man's father hit the medic in the face while en route to the hospital.

"Using the situational and self-awareness training received from ER24, the medic was able to defend himself from further attacks by managing to pull the vehicle over safely and remove himself from the situation," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The assailant then got out of the ambulance and into a bakkie that had been following behind.

READ: Ambulance attacks: JMPD to escort staff responding to emergency calls

ER24 offered trauma counselling to the medic and put him on light duty to help him cope.

"He's doing well, and he was checked by the doctor. The medic is still in good spirits," Meiring told News24.

But the events that led to the violence is a mystery.

"Even my medic says he doesn't know what happened. He was driving and the father just snapped," Meiring said, adding that the man had since been arrested.

The issue of attacks on emergency responders has come under the spotlight again recently, following a number of incidents.

Problematic areas

News24 reported on Wednesday that Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers would now escort emergency vehicles to so-called problematic areas.

ER24 also requests escorts when an area has been identified as dangerous.

"We do have areas where we request the assistance of the local authorities, but we can't utilise it for every call – it's just not feasible. We have to be very careful and we can't say: 'No we can't go to this call'," said Meiring.

According to EMSWorld, EMS workers should try to de-escalate potentially violent encounters and try "escaping them once they escalate".

Feeling better

A 2005 US National EMS Management Association publication found that 52% of responders reported that a patient had assaulted them, and many EMS workers hid their injuries from employers.

In SA, the South African Emergency Personnel's Union (SAEPU) called on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to act on attacks on paramedics.

"Metro's head of EMS' statement to say at this point they think they should get bulletproof vests for their crews is very worrying. We don't have time for thinkers; they must be sure.

"There's no time for time-wasters who want to be media populists. Even if you can ask them to show you a written plan or a procurement process, they won't," said SAEPU, after 12 men robbed EMS staff at gunpoint in KwaNoxolo in the Eastern Cape.

ER24 said that the medic who was attacked is feeling better and declined light duty.

"He's happy to go back to his normal shift," said Meiring.


GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    er24  |  mahikeng  |  crime  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

N2 in Plettenberg Bay remains closed after volatile night of protests

27 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players strike it lucky with R254k jackpot 2019-07-03 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Pharmacist

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R550 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Production Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 