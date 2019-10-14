 

Escaped Durban prisoner re-arrested after two months on the run

2019-10-14 16:30

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Durban man accused of murder, who escaped from Westville Prison, has been re-arrested after being on the run for two months.

Ashen Vishnudath was in custody for a murder that was reported at the Marianhill police station in March.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Vishnudath had used false credentials to escape.

"He used another prisoner's particulars and was finally re-arrested at his hideout in Umbilo. He was arrested in the early hours of this morning and will be charged with escaping from lawful custody."

Naicker said the 27-year-old was expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"Another suspect, 53, was arrested on Friday in Reservoir Hills for defeating the ends of justice," he added.

The man together with Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Israel, 27, allegedly helped Vishnudath escape. They were arrested for their alleged roles in the escape on August 17.

Naicker said after Vishnudath's escape, the docket was assigned to the provincial organised crime unit for further investigation.

"Detectives were on his trail since he escaped from custody until this morning when he was arrested."

Vishnudath is accused of shooting and killing Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Stop turning abused women away from police stations, Bheki Cele tells officers

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 16:27 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 16:24 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Happy Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-10-13 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 