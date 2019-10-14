Escaped Durban prisoner re-arrested after two months on the run

A Durban man accused of murder, who escaped from Westville Prison, has been re-arrested after being on the run for two months.

Ashen Vishnudath was in custody for a murder that was reported at the Marianhill police station in March.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Vishnudath had used false credentials to escape.

"He used another prisoner's particulars and was finally re-arrested at his hideout in Umbilo. He was arrested in the early hours of this morning and will be charged with escaping from lawful custody."

Naicker said the 27-year-old was expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"Another suspect, 53, was arrested on Friday in Reservoir Hills for defeating the ends of justice," he added.

The man together with Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Israel, 27, allegedly helped Vishnudath escape. They were arrested for their alleged roles in the escape on August 17.

Naicker said after Vishnudath's escape, the docket was assigned to the provincial organised crime unit for further investigation.

"Detectives were on his trail since he escaped from custody until this morning when he was arrested."

Vishnudath is accused of shooting and killing Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender.