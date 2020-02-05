Escaped lion still on the prowl in northern KwaZulu-Natal

The search continues for a lion on the loose in northern KwaZulu-Natal, with the last sighting of the predator more than a day ago, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Musa Mntambo said it had not yet been determined who the lion belonged to, although it was believed to have escaped from a local private game reserve.

He confirmed that it had last been spotted on Tuesday morning between Dundee and Nquthu. He suspected that it was in this vicinity, and urged everyone in the surrounding area to be on the lookout.

ALSO READ: Lion on loose kills calf near Dundee

The lion killed a calf in the area on Sunday and attempted to kill another on Monday, the Northern Natal Courier reported.

According to the publication, farm employees had also spotted large prints on the ground, and motion sensor cameras set up in the area had captured it wandering around.

Mntambo told News24 that the search for the lion was still under way, urging anyone who saw it to contact their nearest police station.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen