 

Prison escapee nabbed by Harding community that he had 'terrorised'

2020-02-09 22:05
(Supplied, SAPS Facebook)

An man who escaped while being transported to prison is behind bars again after being caught by residents of Harding who he had apparently been terrorising in a string of robberies, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said he was wanted for three counts of business robbery in Harding since his escape on the way to Westville prison in 2019. 

He had been arrested and charged on three counts of business robbery in 2018. 

Since his escape, he was suspected to have been behind other robberies in the Harding area. 

On Friday he entered a shop at KwaMbotho in the small town and at gunpoint demanded that staff load cigarettes, tobacco, and cash into a plastic bag. 

"One of the staff members on the premises screamed for help," said Naicker.

"Members of the community came to their rescue and the suspect was apprehended." 

Police were called and he found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Naicker said he had been terrorising businesses in Harding since his escape. 

He is expected to appear in the Harding Magistrates Court on Monday to face the music. 

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the community for helping the police catch him.

"The community at KwaMbotho must be commended for their firm stance in ridding their neighbourhood of criminal elements and for contacting police immediately to ensure that the suspect is incarcerated and be placed before a court of law," he said.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

