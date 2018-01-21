Eskom board had to be fast tracked – Minister Brown

Johannesburg
– The new Eskom board had to be fast tracked
because the parastatal is in a precarious financial position, Minister of
Public Enterprises Lynn Brown has said.
“Fast-tracking the appointment of
Eskom’s new Board was [necessitated] by the company’s precarious liquidity
position and the previous board’s perceived prevarication in dealing with
executives facing serious allegations of impropriety," Brown said in a
statement late on Sunday night.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa
announced a new board at Eskom on Saturday, directing it to appoint a permanent
chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) within the next
three months.
In a statement released by the
Presidency, Ramaphosa said the new board was part of his intervention which he
said will restore Eskom as an important contributor to the economy.
The new board boasts a number of
impressive names, including its new chair Jabu Mabuza.
According to Brown, several
senior figures from the business community had indicated their willingness to
serve – but did not want to commit themselves on the eve of the ruling party’s
elective conference.
"Eskom’s financial
circumstances demanded immediate action. At the beginning of January, I instructed my department to urgently
consult stakeholders, including the organised business community, to compile a
shortlist of proposed new blood for the board."
Brown said there were high
expectations of the new board.
"[They must] tighten its
governance systems, and traverse a changing energy environment while placing
Eskom on a sound financial footing. The board has the full support of government."
She said she was "delighted
that all proposed board members accepted the request to serve, to put Eskom on
the right path".
“I have already had several
discussions with the new chairperson. Following the audit findings against
Eskom, I introduced immediate changes to the Significant Materiality Framework
to improve oversight and increase visibility on transactions,” Minister Brown
said.
