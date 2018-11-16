Eskom Confidential: Koko, Daniels, Ngubane and the Gupta email account called Business Man

A Gupta-linked email account called Business Man has landed three former Eskom executives in hot water for allegedly sharing confidential information with third parties - namely the Gupta family and their associates.

National Treasury on Friday published Fundudzi Forensic Specialist's final investigation report into financial irregularities at Eskom and Transnet relating to several widely publicised deals linked to state capture.

It consists of three chapters of more than 700 pages in total.

The Eskom section of the report devoted considerable time to an anonymous email address, infoportal1@zoho.com - also known as Business Man.

Thanks to the #GuptaLeaks, Business Man has been linked to both former director general (DG) of public enterprises Richard Seleke and key Gupta lieutenant, Salim Essa.

It is far more likely, however, that the email account was used as a repository of sorts with multiple individuals having access.

Leaked information

Former head of generation Mathsela Koko, former head of legal Suzanne Daniels as well as former Eskom chair, Dr Ben Ngubane, may all face a criminal probe after the Fundudzi investigation found all three may have leaked confidential information.

This amounted to an abuse of their authority, a breach of trust and violation of their legal duties in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Practices Act.

The report recommends that Eskom approach the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), or the Hawks as it is commonly known, to launch an investigation into potential leaks of confidential Eskom documents via Infoportal.

The Fundudzi report details emails sent from Daniels, Ngubane and Koko to the Infoportal address which emerged from mirror images of laptops and cellphones belonging to the executives.



The existence of the email address was first reported by the Sunday Times last year.

DG appointment

Seleke sent his email to Duduzane Zuma's Gmail account from the Business Man address on June 29, 2015. Months later, Seleke was appointed as DG of public enterprises.

The email reads: "Evening sir, please find attached my CV and supporting documents. Regards, Richard."

At the time, Seleke told Sunday Times that his appointment process was above board and he went through an interview process.

In the #GuptaLeaks, more emails from Koko's private Yahoo account were revealed. But Fundudzi found further emails sent to the infoportal address sent between July and December 2015.

Koko, through his attorney Asger Gani, told Fundudzi investigators, he did not accept that the email belonged to Essa.

He further indicated that the infoportal address was provided to him by Daniels.

No knowledge of email address

"Koko sent emails to the infoportal1 address as early as July 2015. We determined that Seleke was a Transnet board member at the time, appointed on 11 December 2014 to 27 November 2015. If the infoportal1@zoho.com email address belongs to Seleke, then both Daniels and Koko sent Eskom related emails to an individual outside Eskom," the report reads.

Koko made no comment about documents he sent to the email address in his response.

Daniels was adamant the address belonged to Seleke.

Ngubane denied any knowledge of the Business Man email "regardless of the fact that he forwarded several emails, including Eskom confidential information, to the said email address".

"The DPCI should investigate if Daniels, Koko and Ngubane did not leak confidential information to benefit a third party," the report recommends.

