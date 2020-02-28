Eskom should not have cut Prasa's power in Western Cape - transport committee

Stranded train commuters line up at the Cape Town taxi rank. (Cebelihle Mthethwa, News24)

A state entity cutting another state entity's power should never have happened, Parliament's transport portfolio committee chairperson, Mosebenzi Zwane, said in reference to account issues between Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Thursday.



Eskom had cut off the electricity supply to four Prasa sub-stations due to non-payment, resulting in thousands of commuters in the Western Cape being stranded during the afternoon peak on Thursday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Eskom had cited an overdue payment of R4m.

"This despite the fact that other regions have not been subjected to similar treatment," he added at a media briefing at Cape Town train station on Thursday evening.

Zwane said it was unfortunate to involve ordinary people in matters they knew nothing about.

"The entities should have handled this problem differently among themselves without inconveniencing people who are already frustrated by poor service," he added in a statement.

Thousands of commuters had to stand in long queues for buses and taxis following Metrorail's temporary suspension of the rail network.

The Khayelitsha, Eerste River, Strand and Tafelbaai sub-stations were affected.