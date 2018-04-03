 

Estate agency doyenne Pam Golding has died

2018-04-03 21:06

Christina Pitt

Pam Golding (Supplied)

Property mogul Pam Golding passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday.

She was the founder of Pam Golding Property Group.

Golding died peacefully at her home in Wittebomen in Constantia, Cape Town, according to a statement from the Golding family.

Golding began her property empire in 1976, a time when the real estate industry was described as "male-dominated".

"She quickly identified a niche in the market for a discreet and professional property agency in South Africa, in the process building a reputation for selling the country’s most luxurious homes and building integrity, trust and respect of the Pam Golding Properties brand," read the statement.

Golding then opened up an office in London in 1986 and eventually expanded the business further abroad with her son and chief executive Dr Andrew Golding.

The company now has over 300 offices in Africa, Germany, France and Mauritius.

Last year, the property group received recognition as the Best Real Estate Agency in South Africa and Africa at the International Property Awards in Dubai.

It is the most awarded real estate company in South Africa and has won the award for Best Estate Agency in South Africa 10 times since 2005.

The company has been run by Dr Andrew Golding since she retired a few years ago. However, she remained the company's Lifetime President.

"Admired and respected by clients and dearly loved by colleagues, agents and staff alike, her natural warmth and sincere interest in everyone she encountered were trademark characteristics which endeared her to all," said the statement.

Golding is survived by sons Peter and Andrew, daughter Jilly and 10 grandchildren.

