 

eThekwini ANC regional executive says it believes in rule of law, as mayor prepares to appear in court

2019-05-14 10:15

Lizeka Tandwa

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede (Gallo Images)

The ANC in the eThekwini Region has urged the public to respect the courts following the arrest of mayor and regional chair Zandile Gumede. 

Gumede, together with regional deputy secretary Mondli Mthembu handed themselves over to the police on Tuesday morning to face charges of fraud and corruption. The two are due to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes court later on Tuesday.

Last year allegations surfaced that Gumede was implicated in an investigation by the Hawks for money laundering‚ fraud and corruption. Gumede is accused of allegedly awarding a R25m contract to hire and clean chemical toilets.

Regional secretary Bheki Ntuli said the party subscribed to the principle of innocence until proven guilty. 

"We would like to reiterate our faith in the justice system and hope that this matter will be treated with [the] respect and integrity it deserves. We are a strong believer in the rule of law and the principles of natural justice. However, we know that the court of public opinion doesn’t subscribe to these principles. We therefore urge everyone to respect the court as the only competent body to pronounce on its outcomes."

Ntuli said the party was alive to the political and public implications of charges against the two high profile party leaders, adding that the region was hoping for a speedy resolution to the matter.

