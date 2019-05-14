eThekwini mayor hands herself over to Hawks to face corruption charges

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will be appearing in the commercial crimes court in Durban on Tuesday, in what is expected to become one of the most high-profile corruption cases in recent years, City Press reported on Monday night.

EWN reported on Tuesday that Gumede had handed herself over to the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal and was now preparing to appear in the Durban Regional Commercial Crimes Court.

City Press reports that Gumede, 58, will be appearing alongside senior municipal councillor Mondli Mthembu on charges including money-laundering, corruption and racketeering.

The Hawks said in a statement on Tuesday that three suspects will appear at the Durban Specialised Commercial Court on Tuesday as part the Hawks' National Clean Audit Task Team (NCATT) investigation at the Ethekwini Municipality.



Not naming the mayor specifically, the Hawks said the three will face the same charges as nine other suspects who were arrested two weeks ago on allegations of fraud and corruption in relation to a 2016 R208 million Durban Solid Waste tender where service providers were allegedly paid huge amounts of monies even though they did not render any service.

Earlier this month, two eThekweni Municipality managers and a service provider were arrested in connection with the awarding of a R208m waste tender will remain behind bars until their next appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, News24 reported.

READ: Hawks ready to pounce on eThekwini mayor

The trio allegedly illegally awarded the tender to different service providers.

Six other people - who aren't council employees - were also arrested.

In December, City Press reported that Gumede, a staunch ally of former president Jacob Zuma, faced imminent arrest after a lengthy Hawks investigation into allegations of fraud, money-laundering and corruption.