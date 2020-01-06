eThekwini metro cop prime suspect in Zinhle Muthwa murder

An eThekwini Metro Police constable is the prime suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Zinhle Muthwa.

Constable Ndumiso Khumalo, 30, who is attached to the City's multi-operational response unit, appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

She said he faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He is still in custody and will return to court on January 13, when he intends to apply for his release on bail.

Outside the court, a host of supporters were present, including some from the IFP and ANC.

IFP Women's Brigade chairperson Thokozile Gumede said more had to be done to curb gender-based violence.

"We are here to support the family. Enough is enough. We cannot go on anymore. We have done all we could. We have made campaigns and marches. We need to find a solution, something that will be a permanent solution."

Gone missing

Muthwa's bruised body was found in Umbumbulu on New Year's Day with a gunshot wound to the head. Her body was recovered at Ndaya Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, News24 previously reported. She had head injuries and multiple bruises.

Her parents positively identified her body on Thursday.

Media reports indicated that Muthwa had initially gone missing after someone in a white car picked her up in New Germany.

Umbumbulu detectives, led by their station commander, followed up on information regarding Khumalo's involvement in the murder and later arrested him.

They recovered a firearm which was believed to have been used in the murder.

Muthwa's initial disappearance sparked an outcry on social media with fears of gender-based violence in the new year.

Protests against gender-based violence reached boiling point during the #AmINext movement in mid-2019.