 

eThekwini metro cop prime suspect in Zinhle Muthwa murder

2020-01-06 15:29

Kaveel Singh

Zinhle Muthwa (Image via Twitter)

Zinhle Muthwa (Image via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An eThekwini Metro Police constable is the prime suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Zinhle Muthwa.

Constable Ndumiso Khumalo, 30, who is attached to the City's multi-operational response unit, appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

She said he faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He is still in custody and will return to court on January 13, when he intends to apply for his release on bail.

Outside the court, a host of supporters were present, including some from the IFP and ANC.

IFP Women's Brigade chairperson Thokozile Gumede said more had to be done to curb gender-based violence.

"We are here to support the family. Enough is enough. We cannot go on anymore. We have done all we could. We have made campaigns and marches. We need to find a solution, something that will be a permanent solution."

Gone missing

Muthwa's bruised body was found in Umbumbulu on New Year's Day with a gunshot wound to the head. Her body was recovered at Ndaya Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, News24 previously reported. She had head injuries and multiple bruises.

Her parents positively identified her body on Thursday.

Media reports indicated that Muthwa had initially gone missing after someone in a white car picked her up in New Germany.

Umbumbulu detectives, led by their station commander, followed up on information regarding Khumalo's involvement in the murder and later arrested him.

They recovered a firearm which was believed to have been used in the murder.

Muthwa's initial disappearance sparked an outcry on social media with fears of gender-based violence in the new year.

Protests against gender-based violence reached boiling point during the #AmINext movement in mid-2019.

Read more on:    zinhle muthwa  |  durban  |  crime  |  gender based violence
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's special leave extended for one more week

2020-01-06 15:19

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 16:23 PM
Road name: International Cricket

Milnerton 16:22 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto loot split 3 ways 2020-01-05 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 