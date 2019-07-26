eThekwini metro rubbishes rumours that acting mayor's PA may have been poisoned

The mayor's office in the eThekwini metro has rubbished claims that there was any foul play involved in the illness of an employee of the office on Thursday.

It was widely reported that acting mayor Fawzia Peer's personal assistant became ill on Thursday after she drank water and collapsed.

However, spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede set the record straight on Friday.

"It is not true that she drank water and collapsed as widely reported by tabloid media. The PA to the deputy mayor, Hazel Moonsamy, was admitted after collapsing in her office due to short illness."

Peer is the deputy mayor, but is currently acting mayor.

He said her illness was related to a headache and she was rushed to hospital.

"She has been granted sick leave and will return to work when she has fully recovered. Provisional plans have been made to ensure that the office continues to function effectively in her absentia. Moonsamy has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home."

Gumede said the City provided clean and drinkable water.

"There seems to be certain elements who want to create and sustain a dangerous narrative regarding our water since April this year. This has been rejected several times and we will continue to reject such a narrative."

He called for responsible citizenship, saying individuals should "refrain from sending communities in panic mode solely to score cheap political points at the expense of the welfare of our residents and visitors".

Moonsamy's illness came a day after Peer received the results of tests conducted on drinking water she consumed during a council meeting last month.

Peer herself feared she was the target of poisoning after complaining that the water smelled like paraffin. She too was taken to the doctor but the test results came back clear this week.

Peer told News24 at the time that she would have preferred an external laboratory to conduct the tests.

