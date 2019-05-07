 

eThekwini municipality, trade unions resolve strike impasse, says municipal spokesperson

2019-05-07 22:59

Kamva Somdyala

The two week strike by eThekwini municipal workers which brought the Durban CBD to a standstill last week has been resolved, says eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Violent protests ripped throughout the city after municipal workers went on strike, demanding salary increases. This came after municipal workers discovered that the City was giving MK veterans preferential treatment in terms of promotions and salary increases.

The municipality earlier this week said the damage to infrastructure as a result of the strike amounted to R4m, with the figure growing. 

Now, it seems as though the impasse – between the council and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) has been "resolved amicably".

"It is good news that as from today [May 7], employees will go back to work and all the working equipment and tools of trade will be released, this includes the vehicles that have been impounded. Parties have overwhelmingly agreed that the disciplinary process must immediately ensue and perpetrators be brought to book without fear or favour," said Mayisela in a statement. 

Additionally, Mayisela said all parties have apologised to the public, residents and visitors who suffered during the long impasse and "committed to working together around the clock to normalise the situation". 

"The employer is also committed to improve the conditions of employees in lower levels especially those in Grade 3 and Grade 4," added Mayisela.

Mayisela said that all parties have agreed in opening up discussion on all issues affecting employees at the workplace and the employer has committed to prioritise and address issues affecting employees in the interest of service delivery. 

On Tuesday, News24 reported that another protest has erupted in Durban - this time in Reservoir Hills - a day before South Africans head to the polls to vote in the general elections.

Footage has emerged of people burning tyres and running from public order police (POP) on the M19 and in Umgudulu.

Police at the time said no arrests had been made.

