 

Evacuations as Table Mountain fire spreads to wealthy Cape Town neighbourhood

2020-03-15 22:33

Kaveel Singh

Cars damaged as the fire on Table Mountain raged on 15 March 2020.

Cars damaged as the fire on Table Mountain raged on 15 March 2020.

One of the wealthiest streets in Cape Town has had to be evacuated after a fire spread to the area on Sunday.

"Earlier, a decision was made to evacuate homes in Nettleton Road. The City has made available emergency shelter at the Clifton Community Hall," the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

Officials, the Table Mountain National Park and others worked all day to contain a fire that started just below Tafelberg Road.

Cars, houses destroyed as firefighters battle blaze on slopes of Table Mountain

"Fire crews were alerted to the fire at 12:50 and immediately responded. The fire spread rapidly in the direction of Lion’s Head and Signal Hill as a result of very windy conditions, which continue to hamper firefighting efforts at this time," read the statement.

The City deployed officials in various locations including below Tafelberg Road, between Kloofnek Road and Signal Hill, Lions Head towards Nettleton Road and in The Glen.

"We appeal to the public to please adhere to instructions from emergency personnel. Any person who is asked to evacuate should please take along their chronic medication, identity document, passports, cash, cellphones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries."

Current road closures include Kloofnek Road at Bellevue Road, towards Camps Bay, and Geneva Drive and Camps Bay Drive.

"Further details will be made available in due course, but for the moment, the primary focus is containing the fire and limiting further risk to property and lives," said the City.

It added: "We also ask that members of the public please steer clear of the affected areas."

IOL previously reported that Nettleton Road was the most expensive street in SA. It stated that Lightstone Property, which analyses property trends, placed Nettleton Road, where the average price of properties is R47.55m, at the top of its list of most expensive streets in the country.

