 

Even 'your darling Mandela' didn't allow threats - Malema defends his Gardee punch-up comments

2019-07-03 09:00

Tshidi Madia

EFF leader Julius Malema has defended his comments that he would have "done worse" than secretary general Godrich Gardee in a punch-up with former members at the party's Braamfontein headquarters.

News24 previously reported on surveillance footage that was circulated among members in which Gardee could be seen arriving at the party's headquarters and having a heated exchange with two party members, which turned violent.

Later, at a Youth Day rally, Malema told supporters at Fort Hare University that Gardee was performing his revolutionary duty by defending the EFF.

Speaking to journalists during a media briefing on Tuesday, the party's leader reiterated his stance, saying those who knew him in the past knew he had no patience for "nonsense".

He warned party members of the EFF's position to use violence when confronted with violence.

"Anyone who comes here and wants to threaten the peace of this nerve centre will find us ready," Malema said, adding that members would do anything for their revolution.

Shell House massacre

To emphasise his point, he recalled the 1994 Shell House massacre, when the IFP's march to the ANC's former headquarters left at least 55 people dead.

"We don't celebrate what the ANC did to the IFP but remember what happened when the IFP threatened the headquarters of the ANC at Shell House? Remember that?" Malema asked.

"Remember what the ANC did to protect its own head office? And then people come threaten our head offices here and we must give them roses? No ways," he said.

He reminded journalists that the Shell House massacre took place under the leadership of former president Nelson Mandela.

"The ANC thing happened under Mandela, your darling Mandela," said Malema.

"Even Mandela would not allow that his head offices to be put under threat and it won't happen in the EFF," he said.

Malema said his party had no time for "chancers, staff riders and opportunists".

"We are not here to nurse egos and feelings of fools who don't know why they joined this organisation."

