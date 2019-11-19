Ex-Atlantis control prosecutor sentenced for child pornography, sexual assault

A former control prosecutor in Cape Town has been jailed for 10 years for charges involving child pornography. (iStock)

A former control prosecutor at the Atlantis Magistrate's Court has been jailed after being convicted for possession of child pornography and sexual assault.

Dawid Lotz, 44, entered into a plea agreement with the State in the Parow Regional Court and was sentenced on Monday.

He was given a 10-year jail term, of which three years were suspended for five years, said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

He faced 156 charges involving child pornography and one of sexual assault, said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Sonja Harri, the provincial head of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, oversaw an investigation into a person of interest at the court in October 2016.

It came to light that Lotz was that person, and the police obtained search warrants for his office at court and home in Malmesbury.

A total of 125 images and 31 videos were found on his devices.

Lotz was arrested and appeared in court at the end of 2016.

In terms of the plea agreement, his name will be recorded in the sexual offences register and he has been found unfit to work with children and to possess a firearm.

Ntabazalila welcomed the sentence.

He said Lotz resigned immediately after he was suspended in December 2016.