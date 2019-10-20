Ex-Bishops teacher also a victim of sexual misconduct incident in 2017 - report

Fiona Viotti, 30, resigned amid allegations of a sexual relationship with a pupil at the Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch. (Supplied)

A former Bishops high school teacher and water polo coach involved in a purported sex scandal with a pupil was also a victim of a sexual misconduct incident in 2017, a Sunday report says.

According to IOL, Fiona Viotti, 32, was propositioned by two Grade 11 pupils in 2017 at the elite Bishops Diocesan College, according to information emerging out of an inquiry into the allegations.

The boys had reportedly hacked into the Bishops internal mailing system to send her the emails, and posed as another pupil. They were suspended for a whole term after being caught out.

The report also said Viotti was admitted to a top Cape Town psychiatric clinic, with her lawyer, William Booth, confirming the admission.

Booth requested that the family not be bombarded with media requests.

TimesLive first reported last Sunday that Viotti was initially accused of having an illicit relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil.

She has since resigned from the school.

This past week, principal Guy Pearson said it emerged that "several boys have been affected over a number of years". The Weekend Argus on Saturday reported that, so far, three more boys might have been victims, according to the inquiry.

Various explicit videos and pictures of a woman many claimed to be Viotti have been doing the rounds on social media, and last week ended up on a well-known porn site.

The video has since been removed from the porn site, with Booth telling News24 that he was probing the source of the upload.

Booth said the video was posted without Viotti's consent, and warned that it was illegal and criminal.

An attorney and advocate meanwhile have been appointed to conduct the school's inquiry.

- Compiled by Ntwaagae Seleka