 

Ex-Bishops teacher still waiting for SA Council of Educators probe notificaton - lawyer

2019-10-24 17:57

Jenni Evans

Fiona Viotti, 30, resigned amid allegations of a sexual relationship with a pupil at the Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch. (Picture: Supplied)

Fiona Viotti, 30, resigned amid allegations of a sexual relationship with a pupil at the Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch. (Picture: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The SA Council of Educators (SACE) has not officially informed the former Bishops teacher at the centre of an internal investigation into allegations of serious sexual misconduct that it too is conducting an investigation, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

"She has received no notification, [and] neither have I from the SACE," said an annoyed William Booth who found out about it via the media.

The teacher, Fiona Viotta, has resigned and faces charges relating to an alleged relationship with an 18-year-old pupil.

The school has since revealed that several more pupils "have been affected over a number of years".

It remains tight-lipped about the details, amid rumours and speculation on what happened, and when. 

The school has launched its own investigation that is being run by lawyers, while the male pupil also has legal representation.

READ: Now Bishops teacher risks being deregistered amid fresh investigation 

No information about the pupil has been made public, but Booth told News24 that Viotti was receiving medical treatment. 

It emerged on Monday that the teacher faced de-registration from the SACE after the body, which monitors teachers and upholds their code of conduct, launched its own investigation.  

In terms of the SACE's rules, teachers are subject to a code of conduct and having a relationship with a pupil is considered out of bounds.

SACE spokesperson Thembinkosi Ndhlovu said that if found guilty, sanctions ranged from a reprimand to being deregistered and listed with the social development department as being unsuitable to supervise children.

The SACE spokesperson was not available for comment on Wednesday and Thursday.

Read more on:    bishops diocesan college  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN mother pleads for safe return of eight-year-old daughter

20 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 