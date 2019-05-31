Ex-bouncer Gary Beuthin arrested again

Former bouncer and serial criminal Gary Beuthin is in trouble with the law again.

He has been arrested in Primrose, east of Johannesburg, for allegedly stealing a camera belonging to the Community Policing Forum (CPF).

Beuthin has appeared in court and has been charged with theft.

According to the Primrose CPF's Tracy Enslin, he was taken into custody at a pub in that area on Sunday after it was initially suspected he had stolen a vehicle.

CCTV footage had also allegedly captured him stealing a CPF camera on Association Road in Primrose at 04:00 on Sunday.

Police have not yet confirmed the arrest and News24 has been unable to contact Beuthin or his lawyer for comment.

Living right under our noses

Enslin says the CPF was unaware that Beuthin was living "right under our noses" in Primrose.

It is unclear whether he had been on parole when he is alleged to have committed this latest crime.

"He appeared in court on Tuesday, May 28. They have not received the docket back from court yet but are opposing his bail application due to his criminal history," says Enslin.

A patron at the restaurant who was present when Beuthin was arrested says she was shocked to see him there.

"He looks nothing like he used to. He's half the man he used to be. Everyone was saying, don't you know him? I can't believe how many times this guy has been allowed out," says the woman who declined to be named.

Out on parole

In 2010, Beuthin was imprisoned for seven years.

He had entered into a plea deal after being accused of beating a former Hells Angel's member with a baseball bat, before robbing him of several watches at gunpoint.

At the time, Beuthin had been out on parole for five months before being arrested again.

Judge Kathy Satchwell in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg issued him with a warning before sending him to jail.

"Mr Beuthin, you are a man of 44-years-old. You are big enough and ugly enough to know better. You should have learnt your lesson a long time ago," she told him.

"When I sentence people to 25 years in jail I want them there for 25 years. I see that the kindness of the parole board allowed you the opportunity to go free after only 14 years, in which case I would expect you to immediately wear sackcloth and ashes and spend the rest of your time in church or synagogue or mosque atoning."

Beuthin was again released on parole, despite the Hells Angel he is alleged to have assaulted.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed at the time that the former bouncer was released on parole in August 2013 after serving half of a six-year sentence for assault. A few months later, he was arrested in Edenvale in possession of an unlicenced firearm and drugs.

It is unclear if he was sent back to prison for this offence and if he was out on parole when he was arrested this past Sunday.

Beuthin has a string of offences and convictions under his belt having first broken the law when he was just 15-years-old.

In 1992, he infamously attacked his girlfriend socialite Jill Reeves and kidnapped her for 12 days.

During the well publicised trial, it emerged that he had beaten her unconscious by punching her in the face with his fists, dragged her across a floor and jumped on her head.

In August 1993 he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. High Court Judge MJ Strydom ordered that the sentences of eight years for the attempted murder of Reeves, 12 years in jail for her kidnapping and two years for attempted bribery of a witness run concurrently.

He was also sentenced to three years imprisonment for assaulting Reeves and 10 years for stealing a car. But on June 8, 2007 he was released on parole.

At the time, the Rhema Church issued a statement saying that Beuthin had regularly been visited by a pastor in prison and he had attended church after his release.