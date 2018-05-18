Ex-bouncer linked to Krejcir arrested for money laundering

What To Read Next

A former bouncer closely linked to jailed Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir has been arrested in Johannesburg and faces charges relating racketeering, money laundering, steroids and kidnapping.

The suspect, who News24 understands is involved in private security, was taken into custody along with three others in Johannesburg on Thursday, in Bryanston and Jukskei Park.

They are expected in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The four also face charges relating to firearms and ammunition.

READ: Former Gauteng Hawks head Sibiya denies all Krejcir corruption claims

On Thursday evening, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the arrests were a result of an undercover operation.

He said one of those arrested was a suspect, 38, "linked to the underworld security industry".

"He allegedly used to be a bodyguard of a controversial underworld figure who is incarcerated for various serious offences," Ramovha said.

It is understood this figure is Krejcir.

NEWS24 SHOWCASE: Underworld unmasked

At the end of October 2011, the Mail&Guardian reported that Jason Dominguez-Baya was wounded in the arm in a shooting in an incident in which he was accused of robbing an electronics shop in Pretoria West.

Baya, a former bouncer, was charged in this matter along with Krejcir and Veselin Laganin, from Serbia, who was shot dead in Bedfordview in November 2013.

In February 2016 in Johannesburg Krejcir was sentenced to 35 years in jail.

This followed his August 2015 convictions of attempted murder, kidnapping and dealing in drugs.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter