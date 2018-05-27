 

Ex-boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of two North West schoolgirls

2018-05-27 12:21

Correspondent

(SAPS)

The ex-boyfriend of one of two North West schoolgirls, who were found dead in their hostel, has been arrested in connection with their alleged murders, police said on Sunday.

Originally no foul play was suspected when the two Stella High School Grade 11 pupils, aged 16 and 17, were found dead on Saturday morning.

However, following a "thorough investigation, a 19-year-old man who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the two girls was arrested", said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

The girls' bodies were originally discovered by the hostel matron on Saturday morning.

"Firstly, the matron found the body of the 17-year-old girl hanging from the rails of the staircase in the hostel. She alerted the school management and the police were summoned.

"Upon investigation, the police discovered the second body with a string around her neck at the hostel's bathroom."

An investigation into the motive of the crime was underway.

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

